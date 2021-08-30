Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,787 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.74. The company had a trading volume of 103,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.