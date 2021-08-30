Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lessened by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

