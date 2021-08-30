Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $144,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 172,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

