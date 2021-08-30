Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 669,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

