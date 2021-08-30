Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

VWO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.65. 561,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

