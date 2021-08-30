Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 700,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 141,574 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 204,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $292,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $59.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.88. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

