Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is B&D White Capital Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1,018.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $305.88. 4,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $304.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.