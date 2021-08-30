Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $78,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $304.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

