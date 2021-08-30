Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 1-Year High at $211.34

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.34 and last traded at $211.34, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.74.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,230,000 after buying an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,013,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,751,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.