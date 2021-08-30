Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Holdings Reduced by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,544. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $211.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

