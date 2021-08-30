Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Increased by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.78. 4,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,544. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $149.63 and a 12 month high of $211.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.