Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 52-Week High at $248.50

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $248.50 and last traded at $247.40, with a volume of 2376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $247.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

