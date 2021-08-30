Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.62. 428,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,610. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $248.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

