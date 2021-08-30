Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.54

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $248.54 and last traded at $247.99, with a volume of 2045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

