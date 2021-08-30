Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.75

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.75 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 249880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

