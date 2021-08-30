Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $144.24 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.96 and a 52 week high of $152.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

