Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,658 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,101. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

