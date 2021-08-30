Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,927 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $38,760,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.70. 2,833,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,705. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

