Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Reduced by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,725,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $292.11. 102,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

