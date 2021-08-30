Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,970,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $174.96. 3,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,103. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

