Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $414.52

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $414.52 and last traded at $414.30, with a volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

