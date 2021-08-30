Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

VOO stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.76. 2,766,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

