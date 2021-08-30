Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.35. 269,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

