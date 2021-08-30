Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.2% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.57. 3,607,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.