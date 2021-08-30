Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 71,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,299. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

