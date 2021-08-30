Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.61. 3,181,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $233.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

