Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Stake Lowered by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises approximately 10.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $36,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5,967.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at about $288,000.

Shares of VFVA stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.68. 8,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81.

