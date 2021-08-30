Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $663,000.

Shares of BATS VFMO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.37. 4,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67.

