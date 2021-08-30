Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $59,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $142.27. 53,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

