Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.80. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

