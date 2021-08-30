VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in August

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 29th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Monday. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $270.42 and a twelve month high of $270.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.42.

Get VAT Group alerts:

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.