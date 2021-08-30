VAULT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $5.17 or 0.00010601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $1,356.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,117 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars.

