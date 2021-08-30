VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of VBI Vaccines worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBIV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,472. The company has a market cap of $919.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

