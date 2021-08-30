Vector Acquisition Co. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 6th (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Vector Acquisition Co. II’s (NASDAQ:VAQC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Vector Acquisition Co. II had issued 45,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $9.70 on Monday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

