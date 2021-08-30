Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 59,775 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $48.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $576.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile (NYSE:VEC)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.