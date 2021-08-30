Velas (VLX) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Velas has a total market cap of $114.24 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

