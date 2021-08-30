Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0538 on Major Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $114.24 million and $1.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

