Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 3,604 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 44,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT stock opened at $108.56 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

