Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after acquiring an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 532,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.