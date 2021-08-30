Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,729 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.39 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.