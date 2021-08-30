Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $249.18 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

