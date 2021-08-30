Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after buying an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $136.02 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

