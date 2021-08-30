Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

NYSE VFC opened at $76.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.