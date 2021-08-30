Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 167,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 11.7% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 466,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $114,015,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 84.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,059,000 after buying an additional 133,106 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.53 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

