Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 11,636 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.