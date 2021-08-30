Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Realty Income by 40.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

