Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

