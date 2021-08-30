Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $236.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.45.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

