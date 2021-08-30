Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,024 shares of company stock worth $8,681,754. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $186.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.