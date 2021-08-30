Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $190.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.